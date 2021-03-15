In the La Liga encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Huesca on Tuesday. Barcelona are back in the title race as Atletico have dropped some points in the last few games. Barcelona are currently at the third spot in the league and a win will help them move to second. After the Champions League exit, Barcelona will be motivated to prove their dominance in the La Liga as they have been unbeaten so far in the league this year. Huesca, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the points table and won only three matches out of 26. Ahead of the clash Koeman is focused on the upcoming games in the league. “We are playing with a lot of energy and the team is in incredible physical shape. But tomorrow will be a difficult game. Huesca may be last but they’ll come here to play and put us under pressure and we’ll have to be focused. We know from experience it’s not easy to stay at this pace and maintain this level of quality. Today the sun is shining, but tomorrow it could rain,” Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Huesca live football match online La Liga online and on TV. Also Read - Juventus vs Cagliari Live Streaming Serie A in India: When And Where to Watch CAG vs JUV Live Stream Football Match Online And on TV

When is the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will take place on Monday, March 15.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Huesca La Liga match will live stream on Facebook Watch La Liga Page in India.