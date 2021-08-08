Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming Joan Gamper Trophy

The big change when Barcelona takes on Juventus on Monday in the Joan Gamper Trophy would be the absence of Lionel Messi. While Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for Juventus, he would not find Messi in a Barca shirt. Who will wear No 10, now that Messi is not there would be interesting to see.Also Read - Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 match being played? Also Read - Lionel Messi to Get Unique Tribute from Barcelona Fans: Report

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 match will be played on August 9, 2021, at Camp Nou. Also Read - Lionel Messi Set to Join Manchester City or PSG After Barcelona Exit: Reports

What time does the Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 match begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 match will begin at 1:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League live match will not be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy 2021 live telecast will be available online on Barca TV in India.

India: 9th August 2021, at 1 AM

USA: 8th August 2021, at 3:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th August 2021, at 8:30 PM

Predicted 11

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Inaki Pena; Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Aguero

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattia Perin; Koni De Winter, Radu Dragusin, Daniel Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Weston McKennie, Fabio Miretti, Filippo Ranocchia; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Felix Correia

