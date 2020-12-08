Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India

Barcelona faces Juventus in what promises to be the most-awaited sporting event in a year hit by the pandemic. The Group G Champions League clash takes place in Camp Nou on Wednesday. Two of the greatest modern stars – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – will be up against each other and it promises to be a cracker for fans. Also Read - BAR vs JUV Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Barcelona vs Juventus Match at Camp Nou 1.30 AM IST December 9 Wednesday

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Juventus, Serie A match being played? Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I Sydney: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

The Barcelona vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League match will be played on December 9, 2020, at Camp Nou. Also Read - Jesse Rodriguez: PSG Terminates Star Striker's Contract Following Sex Scandal

What time does the Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Juventus, Champions League live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Predicted 11

Barcelona- Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho; Antoine Griezmann

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Dejan Kulusevski, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Arnau Urena Tenas, Sergiño Dest, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araújo, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Júnior Firpo, Óscar Mingueza, Santiago Ramos Rodríguez, Sergio Busquets, Carles Aleñá, Miralem Pjanic, Ricard Puig, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Ansu Fati, Konrad De La Fuente

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni

BAR vs JUV Live Streaming Champions League 2020-21 – Check Streaming Details, Best players list of today’s match, Barcelona vs Juventus Where to Watch, JUV TV Telecast, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, Online Football Tips, Juventus vs Torino Head to Head.