Hours ahead of the game Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has revealed a simple strategy to beat Juventus in the upcoming Group G Champions League clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Koeman feels keeping the ball possession would be the key for Barcelona and by doing so, they can keep Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, away from the ball. Also Read - BAR vs JUV Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Barcelona vs Juventus Match at Camp Nou 1.30 AM IST December 9 Wednesday

“We need to try and keep hold of the ball, because as long as we’ve got the ball, [Ronaldo] can’t score,” Koeman said to the press ahead of the much-awaited match. Also Read - ZEN vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Zenit St Petersburg vs Borussia Dortmund Group F Match at Krestovsky Stadium 11.25 PM IST December 8 Tuesday

Hailing Ronaldo and Messi as the best players in the last 10-15 years, Koeman reckoned they were different from each other. Also Read - Champions League 2020-21: Have You Picked Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo as Captain or Vice-Captain of Your Dream11 Fantasy Team?

“I think it’s fantastic these two players have been at the top for so long. The best players in the last 10-15 years, that’s incredible. I think it’s a great compliment to both players. They are different, but they have incredible stats about scoring goals, about scoring hat-tricks, about winning prizes,” he said while talking to reporters.

Barcelona realise that Ronaldo would pose a threat and like most teams would have chalked out a plan to not allow him to score.

Both the Group G side have already sealed a Round of 16 spot for themselves, but the stakes for this match would be really high as two of the best modern-day football wizards would take the pitch in Camp Nou.

Ronaldo – who is the all-time highest scorer in the Champions League has not scored against Messi’s Barca at this stage. The 35-year old would like to break the goal drought against Barcelona when they meet.

Meanwhile, reports suggest Ronald Araújo is expected to start for Barcelona.

Ronald Araújo is expected to start for Barcelona in their #UCL clash with Juventus today, according to several media outlets. It would be his first appearance since coming off injured over a month ago, away to Juventus. pic.twitter.com/N0vlq72GOt — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) December 8, 2020

LAST FIVE GAMES

Barcelona: L W L W D

Juventus: W D W D W

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-4-2): Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Trincão, Pjanic, De Jong, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Arthur, McKennie, Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo