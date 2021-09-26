Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Barcelona will be desperate to return to winning ways in their La Liga campaign when they host Levante at Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona have lost just one of their six games so far this season but are out of the top 4 in the league standings. Levante, on the other hand, are yet to get their first win of the season, languishing 16th on the table. The visitors of today's match have lost just two of their six games so far this season.

When is the Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match will take place on Sunday, September 26 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Levante LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.

BAR vs LEV Dream11 Team

GK: Marc Andre ter Stegen

DF: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo

MF: Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero

FW: Memphis Depay, Jose Luis Morales

Captain: Memphis Depay, Vice-Captain: Gerard Pique

BAR vs LEV Predicted Playing 11s

Barcelona

Marc Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Eric Garcia, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite.

Levante

Aitor Fernandez, Oscar Duarte, Ruben Vezo, Sergio Postigo, Rober Pier, Enis Bardhi, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Luis Garcia, Jorge De Frutos, Jose Luis Morales, Roger Marti.