Barcelona rose to the occasion as they beat Napoli 3-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday in a Round of 16 matches to make it to the Champions League quarters which will be played in Lisbon. The Catalans – who came into the game with an away goal advantage – were in top form at Camp Nou as they took merely 10 minutes to break the deadlock and take the lead. It was a brilliant header from Clement Linglet that saw Barca get into the lead.

Then came the moment of the match – 13 minutes later – Lionel Messi gave the world a glimpse as to why he is rated as the best footballer on the planet when he scored an incredible solo goal after going past three opposition players and then finding the far right corner. With that goal, Barca took a commanding 2-0 lead in the early part of the first half, leaving Napoli on the backfoot from the outset.

At the stroke of half-time, Luiz Suarez scored from the spot after a challenge on Messi earned the Catalans a penalty. Suarez did not make any mistake as he scored and it seemed that was the final nail in the coffin, but Lorenzo Insigne got one back four minutes later to give Napoli a glimmer of hope.

But as the second half proved, it was too little too late as Barcelona started defending and they did it successfully as the second half did not yield any goals and that was good enough for the hosts to win the match 4-2 on aggregate and progress to the quarter-final of the Champions League.