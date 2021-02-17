It will be a performance that both Barcelona and its legion of fans will want to forget as soon as possible. On Tuesday, the Catalan giants were handed a 4-1 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League last-16 clash at Camp Nou with a sensational Kylian Mbappe recording a hat-trick. Also Read - UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappe Scores a Hat-Trick as PSG Crush Barcelona 4-1

Lionel Messi and Co cut went ahead in the 27th minute with the Argentine converting a spot-kick. But after that, it was a one-way traffic with PSG firing four goals including three in the second half leaving many to wonder what would have happened if Neymar and Angel di Maria were fit for the clash. Also Read - Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast of BARCA vs PSG 1st Leg Live Football Match

La Remontada seems like a distant dream now. But fans are divided with few still hoping Barcelona will produce a repeat of their epoch-making comeback against the same opponent when they overturned a four-goal deficit to win 6-5 on aggregate in a round of 16 contest in 2017. Also Read - BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Barcelona vs PSG Football Match at Camp Nou 1:30 AM IST February 17 Wednesday

Fans and critics had a lot to say following the final whistle.

This is games guys, is not yet over.

there are more beautiful games coming soon, so lets forget about today result and focus on other games at hand…. We keep pushing {~# keep pushing Barca, never give up — Markdondish (@markdondish) February 16, 2021

Barca’s defense is finished and the Midfield is terrible.😤😤😤🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮 Messi deserves better release Messi! — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) February 16, 2021

Things I learned from today: -Barcelona are finished

-Messi will leave this tinpot club and they will fight relegation

-Karius>>>>Ter Stegen

-Valvarde should be ashamed to be compared to De Jong

-Ronaldo should come back to La Liga to statpad against Bottlelona Only facts 👍 — EndMUFC 🔰 #DuboisOut (@EndMufc) February 16, 2021

No matter what, Barcelona can’t fight relegation, not even in the next 20 seasons — Next Of Kin (@creativity_man) February 16, 2021

People hating on Messi for no reason, it’s literally the defense that let barca down — Leo⚽🔥🥶 (@KAI00852) February 16, 2021

Barcelona will now travel to Paris for the second leg of the tie on March 10 hoping the scars of Tuesday night will have healed by then for them to overturn the massive deficit.