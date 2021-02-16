Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming UCL

Barcelona will host PSG in the first leg of a Round of 16 match on Wednesday and it promises to be a cracker. It is a much-awaited match for many reasons, but the most important reason is – Lionel Messi. With all the speculation around Messi that he will move to PSG for the next season, this game becomes very important. Also Read - Should Lionel Messi Join Manchester City? Former Argentina Teammate Pablo Zabaleta Responds

Both sides will be missing key players for the much-anticipated game. Barcelona stars Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Martin Braithwaite would miss out, while PSH would be without the services of Neymar. Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, and Timothee Pembele. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Rumour: Ronald Koeman Says Barcelona Captain is ''Happy And Excited'' at Camp Nou Ahead of UCL Clash Against PSG

When is the Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 clash?

The Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 clash will take place on Wednesday, February 17. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Brace as Barcelona Beat Alaves 5-1 to Extend Their Winning Streak in La Liga

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

The Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match being played?

The Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match?

The Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Round of 16 match will live stream on the Sonlyliv.

Barcelona vs PSG Starting XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

PSG: Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi