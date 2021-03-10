“2-0 it is easier for a comeback, even though it isn’t easy, but 4-1 is still something else,” these were Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman’s words after a comeback win against Sevilla in Copa Del Rey semifinal. Koeman was asked whether they will be able to do the same in the second leg of the UCL clash against Paris-Saint Germain. Also Read - Live Streaming Juventus vs Porto Champions League in India: When And Where to Watch JUV vs POR Live Stream CL Football Match Online And on TV

Barcelona, who are one of the biggest clubs in European football, have been going through a rebuilding process since the humiliating defeat against Bayern Munich in UEFA Champions League final last season. They sacked Quique Setien from the managerial position as club legend Koeman was called to take over the reins and kickstart a new era. Also Read - Neymar Injury Update: PSG Striker Starts Training Ahead of Crucial UCL Clash Against Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino Confirms

Things went satisfactory in the Barcelona camp in the initial stages of Koeman’s era as he was giving young players decent chances in the starting XI with the team fighting hard for the trophies. But suddenly two massive defeats in knockout rounds of Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League put a reality check in front of Koeman and his men. Also Read - From Convincing Lionel Messi to Fighting Financial Crisis: Challenges Barcelona New President Joan Laporta Will Have to Tackle

Barcelona were beaten by Sevilla 2-0 in the semifinal of Spanish Cup, while PSG thrashed them 4-1 at Camp Nou in the UCL round of 16.

A rejuvenated Barcelona managed to get the better of Sevilla in the second leg and beat them 3-0 to register their place in the final of Copa del Rey with a 3-2 aggregate win. However, the situation will not be similar when they face PSG on March 12 at Le Parc des Princes.

PSG are undoubtedly more lethal than Sevilla and with a 4-1 advantage it will be a monumental task for Koeman and company.

Barcelona are currently playing with a 3-5-2 formation and it has been favourable too. However, looking at the PSG attack comprising Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria putting three defenders will not be enough for them.

Mbappe already ran riot in their defence in the first-leg by scoring a hat-trick. None of the Barcelona defenders had a chance against the French superstars’ pace. Young right-back Sergino Dest struggled a lot in the game against the skills of the world cup winner.

PSG will miss Neymar though throigh injury but Di Maria is expected to return after a full recovery. With his return, Koeman needs to rethink about his defensive plans.

To qualify for the quarterfinal Barcelona have to score at least 4 goals with a clean sheet. If the French giants scored a goal or two then it will be almost impossible for Barcelona.

Barcelona produced a ‘Remontada’ against PSG in the 2017 season by beating them 6-1 in the second leg after going down 4-0 in the first. But a lot has changed since then in the Blaugrana’s camp as at that time they had the most lethal front attacking trio in world football with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar. Now they have only Messi left alone without his two good friends.

To help Messi, Barcelona have two Frenchman Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele but there have always been questions over their consistency.

So, if Barcelona stick with the 3-5-2 plan, a rusty defensive line will be under a lot of threat. And if Koeman puts 4-4-2 then it will put pressure on the Messi and Dembele/Griezmann to do everything on their own to score the required goals.

The traditional 4-4-3 formation might be the ideal formation for Barcelona if they hope for a chance to make the next round.

With a manager like Mauricio Pochhetino in the opposition camp, Koeman needs to bring his A-game on the table otherwise it will be another season for the Catalan giants without the UCL glory.