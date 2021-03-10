Barcelona vs PSG Live Streaming Champions League in India

In the Round of 16 second-leg tie encounter of UEFA Champions League, PSG will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering clash at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday late night (Thursday in India). The Champions League Barcelona vs PSG match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST – March 11 in India. In the first leg encounter between the two teams, PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1. Barca star Lionel Messi scored a 27th minute penalty to kick things off for the Catalan giants but France’s rising star Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick to give PSG the two goal lead advantage. A goal from Moise Kean in the 70th minute sealed the victory for Paris Saint-Germain. However, Kean will miss the second-leg tie as he tested positive for coronavirus. Also, PSG ace Neymar might miss out once again as he has not recovered completely from his injury. Meanwhile, Barcelona will not be able to avail the services of veteran defender Gerard Pique. Also, Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, and Ronald Araujoremain injured and hence, they will be out of action for this entire week. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs PSG live football match online in India. Also Read - Barcelona vs PSG: After 4 Years, Lionel Messi Eyes Another 'Remontada' Without his Old Partners

When is the Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 11 in India. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 2nd ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W Stream Live Cricket Online on Disney+ Hotstar, TV Telecast on Star Sports in India

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match will start at 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - Neymar Injury Update: PSG Striker Starts Training Ahead of Crucial UCL Clash Against Barcelona, Mauricio Pochettino Confirms

Where is the Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match being played?

The Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match will be played at the Parc des Princes.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2 in India.

Where can watch the live streaming of Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match?

The Barcelona vs PSG Champions League match will live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app and JIO TV in India.

PSG vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (BAR)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (BAR), Marquinhos (PSG) and Alessandro Florenzi (PSG)

Midfielders: Pedri (BAR), Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Marco Verratti (PSG) and Angel di Maria (PSG)

Strikers: Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Martin Brathwaite (BAR)

PSG vs BAR SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga.