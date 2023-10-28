Home

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Football Match Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 match online and on TV.

Barcelona: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández is keeping his cards close to his chest before the first clasico of the season. The defending champions have been playing without leading scorer Robert Lewandowski and regular starters Frenkie de Jong, Pedri González and Jules Koundé for the past month because of injuries. They all returned to training Friday, a day before Madrid arrives with a one-point lead in the Spanish league standings. Xavi, however, would not say if any of them will be ready to play, much less start, for one of the most watched matches in the world. Eyes will be on Jude Bellingham, who has helped fill the scoring void left by Karim Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia and has scored a team-high 11 goals in 12 matches. That includes a competition-high eight goals in the league.

What is the timing of the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid ?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on Friday (October 28) from 7:45 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid going to be played?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played at Estadi Olympic Luis Companys, Barcelona.

Where can I watch the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV ?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports 18 network.

Where can I live stream the La Liga match Barcelona vs Real Madrid in India?

The La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Barcelona, Probable Playing XI: Ter Stegen(GK); Cancelo, Araujo, Martinez, Balde; Gavi, Romeu, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Felix.

Real Madrid, Probable Playing XI: Kepa(GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

