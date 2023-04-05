Home

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Copa Del Rey Semi-Final, Second Leg: When and Where to Watch El Clasico Online And On TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch Copa del Rey semi-final second leg match between Barcelona and Real Madrid online and on TV.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming Copa Del Rey Semi-Final, Second Leg: When and Where to Watch El Clasico Online And On TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Barcelona: Barcelona needs a draw at home against Real Madrid to reach the Copa del Rey final for the first time since 2021. The Catalans won the first leg 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. A win would also make Xavi the first coach to lead Barcelona to four straight victories over Madrid since Pep Guardiola won five in a row from 2008-10. Barcelona has never beaten its rival four consecutive times in the same season. The Catalan club is the Copa’s most successful club with 31 trophies. Madrid hasn’t won it since 2014, when it beat Barcelona the last time it made it to the final.

When is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final match ?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final Match will take place on Thursday, 6th April, 2023.

What is the timing of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final match ?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final Match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final Match will be played at Camp Nou, Barcelona.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final match ?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final Match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final match ?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey Semi-Final Match live streaming can be availed at FanCode app and website.

POSSIBLE PLAYING XI

Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.