Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Camp Nou: Barcelona take on Real Madrid in the most awaited clash of the year in a La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Real Madrid have been fairly impressive under Carlo Ancelotti and ran riot against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday. Los Blancos do have a few defensive issues to solve at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match. Barcelona, on the other hand, have largely struggled under Ronald Koeman and have failed to build a distinctive winning streak so far this season. The Catalan giants have managed two consecutive victories after the international break, however, and will need to step up to the plate on Sunday. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid live football match online and on TV in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will take place on Sunday, October 24 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will start at 7:45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.