Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming La Liga Live in India

In another exciting La Liga encounter, Real Sociedad will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering clash at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday night. Barcelona will be aiming to make it five La Liga victories in a row when they continue their domestic campaign away to Real Sociedad on Sunday night – March 22 in India. The Catalan giants are currently second in the La Liga points table, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, while Real Sociedad occupy fifth position, nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla. Unless something dramatic happens in the final months of the season, Real Sociedad will be unable to claim a top-four finish as they are currently nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla on the same number of matches. The Basque outfit are currently in charge of fifth position, though, sitting three points clear of sixth-placed Real Betis, and they will be determined to ensure that they finish just outside the top four. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match will take place on Monday, March 22 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match will be played at the Anoeta Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match live TV telecast will not be available in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Facebook TV and La Liga Page.

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Match Prediction

With form on their side, Barcelona will beat Real Sociedad 2-1.

RS vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goal keeper: Marc-André ter Stegen

Defenders: Modibo Sagnan, Igor Zubeldia, Óscar Mingueza, Sergiño Dest

Midfielders: Mikel Merino, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembélé

Forwards: Lionel Messi (C), Antoine Griezmann (VC), Mikel Oyarzabal

RS vs BAR SQUADS

Real Sociedad (RS): Unai Marrero, Álex Remiro, Miguel Ángel Moyà, Gaizka Ayesa, Joseba Zaldúa, Aritz Elustondo, Willian José, Aihen Muñoz, Modibo Sagnan, Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand , Jon Pacheco, Jérémy Blasco, Aritz Elustondo, Urko Gonzalez, Beñat Turrientes, Asier Illarramendi, Igor Zubeldia, Portu, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Jon Guridi, Ander Guevara, Alexander Isak, David Silva, Luca Sangalli, Roberto López, Robert Navarro, Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal, Martín Merquelanz, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Bautista, Julen Lobete

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.