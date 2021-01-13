Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Spanish Super Cup in India

In the mega encounter Real Sociedad will host Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup contest. With Lionel Messi back to his best, Barcelona have started to pick up this season and have won four of their last five matches. Ronald Koeman’s tactics are finally favouring Barcelona in their last few games. The win in their last La Liga match against Granada will surely boost their confidence for the Sociedad clash. The positive aspect for Barcelona is their in-form forward Lionel Messi who has netted four goals in the last two games. On the other hand, Sociedad have been inconsistent this season and are at the fifth spot on the points table with eight wins out of their 19 games. Sociedad are expected to miss the services of their key player David Silva in the crucial clash. Ahead of the crucial clash, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman talked about the Super Spanish Cup. “Teams in these semi-finals have the mentality and drive to do as much as possible to win the title. All four teams have a chance and we want to continue the image we’ve been putting up recently. We’ve improved, the team is growing in all aspects, and it’s another chance for us to show we’re on the right path,” Koeman said. Here are the details of when and where to watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live football match online in India. Also Read - RS vs BAR Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Spanish Super Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Real Sociedad vs Barcelona on January 14, Thursday

When is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match will take place on Thursday, January 14. Also Read - Barcelona vs Granada Live Streaming La Liga in India: When And Where to Watch BARCA vs GRA Live Football Match

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match will start at 01.30 AM IST. Also Read - Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming FA Cup in India: When And Where to Watch Villa vs Liverpool Live Football FA Cup Match on Sony Ten

Where is the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match being played?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match will not be telecasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match?

The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Spanish Super Cup match will not live stream in India.