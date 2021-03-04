In the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Sevilla, Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona pulled off a miraculous comeback to seal their place in the final. Barcelona, who lost the first leg 2-0 last month, won 3-0 in extra time on Thursday to pull off another ‘Remontada’. Also Read - BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Copa del Rey 2021 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Barcelona vs Sevilla on March 4, Thursday

The Catalan giants entered the game with a winning mindset and dominated the game despite a tough fight from Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla. Ousmane Dembele didn't take much time to break the deadlock and netted a goal in the 12th minute from outside the box.

After conceding the first goal, Sevilla put up a solid show as Lionel Messi and Co. tried to hard score another to bring themselves back in the game. However, it was the stoppage time in the second half when things changed in Barcelona's favour as Sevilla's Fernando received a red card in the 90+2 minute and soon after the two minutes Gerard Pique's header took the game to extra time with 2-2 scoreline. It was the perfect cross from Antoine Griezmann who entered the game as a substitute and Pique made no mistake to place it into the goal.

Another super substitute Martin Brathwaite sealed the game for Barcelona as he also netted a goal with a header from Jordi Alba’s cross to take Sevilla out of the game.

Luuk de Jong (103rd minute) was the second Sevilla player to receive the red card in the game.

Despite no goals and assists, Messi was chosen Man of the Match for his extraordinary show throughout the game. The Argentine completed 11 dribbles, won 19 duels and had 144 touches on the ball.

Barcelona manager Ronaldo Koeman was impressed with his team’s performance and said he can’t ask his team for more.

“We’ve fought to the point of exhaustion, it’s incredible,” Koeman said post-match in comments carried by Marca. “I’m very satisfied with the team’s work tonight, we deserved the victory. We’ve always believed, and we’ve never thrown away the towel in the Copa. It’s a question of mentality, and as a coach, I can’t ask my team for more than what I’ve seen tonight.”