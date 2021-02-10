Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming Copa Del Rey in India

In the mega encounter, Sevilla will lock horns against Barcelona in a mouth-watering semifinal clash of Copa Del Rey at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday night. The Catalan club are on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, while Sevilla have won seven in a row in all tournaments. Star player ionel Messi is set to start for Barcelona after being used as a sub during the team's La Liga win over Real Betis. Coach Ronald Koeman will be without three players because of injuries — Martin Braithwaite, Sergino Dest and Miralem Pjanic. Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla will be without injured players Lucas Ocampos and Jesus Navas. Barcelona and Sevilla have met in the 2016 and 2018 Copa del Rey finals, with the former winning both times. Athletic Bilbao and Levante are other semi-finalists. Bilbao host Levante on Thursday in the first leg tie. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live football match online in India.

When is the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match will take place on Thursday, February 11 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match being played?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match will also be not available for a live stream on any OTT platform in India.

BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders- Clement Lenglet, Jesus Navas, Jordi Alba, Karim Rekik

Midfielders- Suso, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele (VC), Ivan Rakitic

Strikers- Lionel Messi (C), Lucas Ocampos

BAR vs SEV SQUADS

Sevilla (SEV): Javi Diaz, Yassine Bounou, Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Reguilon, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas, Genaro Rodriguez, Fernando Francisco Reges, Jose Mena, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Rony Lopes, Franco Vazquez, Nolito, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso.

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.