Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming Copa Del Rey in India

Trailing 0-2, Barcelona would look to dominate at home when they host Sevilla in the second-leg match of the Copa Del Rey semi-final. Barcelona has faced a lot of problems in the last week and hence it would be interesting to see how the team is coping with the external noise.

When is the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match will take place on Thursday, March 4 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match will start at 1.30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match being played?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla Copa Del Rey semifinal 2nd leg match will also be not available for a live stream on any OTT platform in India.

BAR vs SEV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig, Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj

Strikers: Lionel Messi, Youssef En-Nesyri

BAR vs SEV SQUADS

Sevilla (SEV): Javi Diaz, Yassine Bounou, Tomas Vaclik, Sergio Reguilon, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergi Gomez, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas, Genaro Rodriguez, Fernando Francisco Reges, Jose Mena, Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Rony Lopes, Franco Vazquez, Nolito, Ever Banega, Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi, Suso.

Barcelona (BAR): Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembélé, Francisco Trincão, Martin Braithwaite, Konrad de la Fuente, Alex Collado, Philippe Coutinho, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanić, Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Oriol Busquets, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Sergiño Dest, Clément Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Ronald Araújo, Junior Firpo, Oscar Mingueza, Marc-André ter Stegen, Neto.