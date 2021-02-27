Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the mega encounter, Barcelona will lock horns against Sevilla in La Liga. After a hard-fought draw against Cadiz, Barcelona will be up against a tougher challenge against Sevilla to stay alive in the La Liga title race. Meanwhile, Sevilla will be high on confidence as they beat Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The things will get tough for Ronald Koeman’s men to break Sevilla’s solid defence. “He (Messi) can’t always do it alone. Messi has 18 goals,” he told a pre-match press conference with Marca.“The other attackers, together, have the same number, he needs help.“You don’t always have to ask the best or the most experienced players to make the difference. The responsibility has to be from the whole team, not just the experienced players.” Messi has been in phenomenal form this year and has scored 13 goals, which is the most in 2021 so far. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live La Liga match. Also Read - Lionel Messi Wins Heart on Twitter After Heartwarming Gesture to Elche Goalkeeper Edgar Badia | WATCH

Live Streaming La Liga in India

When is the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match will take place on Saturday, February 27. Also Read - Barcelona vs Elche Live Streaming La Liga in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch BAR vs ELC Live Stream Football Match Online on LaLiga Facebook, JIO TV; TV Telecast

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match will start at 08:45 PM IST. Also Read - Lionel Messi Doesn’t go Down Looking For Fouls: Filipe Luis on Barcelona Captain's Playing Style

Where is the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match will not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga match will live stream on La Liga’s Facebook Page in India.