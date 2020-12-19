Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming La Liga in India

In the exciting clash in La Liga, Barcelona will host Valencia in the quest to continue their winning momentum. Barcelona are going through a rough patch and have played inconsistent football this season. Though the win against Real Sociedad in their last league game will surely give them some confidence. Barcelona are currently fifth on the points table with 6 wins in 12 games. While Valencia are at the 13th spot with just three wins in thirteen games. "Valencia was not my best memory as a coach. I may have made some bad decisions when I was there," the 57-year-old Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman told a news conference on Friday. "It was a short stay, but at least we managed to win the Cup. Valencia is a difficult place, they have had a lot of changes in the last 15 years and it's not a peaceful environment in which to work."

When is the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will take place on Saturday, December 19.

What are the timings of Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will start at 08: 45 PM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match being played?

The Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will be played at the Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga match will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.