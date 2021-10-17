Barcelona vs Valencia Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India

Catalan giants Barcelona lock horns with Valencia in a La Liga Santander encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Both the Blaugranas and Los Murcielagos didn't have the best of seasons so far as they are placed at the bottom of the top 10 in the league standings. Valencia are in eighth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have improved after a slow start to the season. They were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz earlier this month and will need to step up this weekend. Barcelona, on the other hand, have struggled in recent weeks and suffered consecutive defeats before the international break. The Catalan giants are currently in ninth place in the league table and cannot afford to lose further points in the league.

When is the Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match will take place on Monday, October 17 in India.

What are the timings of the Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match being played?

The Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match will be played at Camp Nou.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match will be telecasted live on MTV in India.

Where can you live stream the Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match?

The Barcelona vs Valencia LaLiga Santander match live streaming will be available on Voot and JioTV.