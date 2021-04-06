Barcelona: Ousmane Dembele produced a 90th minute winner as FC Barcelona cut down the gap with current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid to just one point. Thanks to Dembele’s goal, Barcelona defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 at Camp Nou on Monday extending their unbeaten run to 19 matches in Spain’s top-flight football competition. Also Read - Neymar Puts Brake on PSG Contract Renewal in Desire to Play With Lionel Messi Again at Barcelona

After a frustrating first half that saw the hosts unable to create enough chances with Lionel Messi coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 70th minute only to shoot it wide. However, with just 10 minutes remaining in the contest, Barcelona gained advantage when Valladolid were reduced to 10 men with Oscar Plano being shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Dembele from behind.

Barcelona though left it very late for the goal when Dembele found the back of the net with his left foot as his team kept the title race alive moving to 65 points from 29 matches so far. Atletico have seen their comfortable lead now reduced to just a single point with them also losing to Sevilla 0-1 on Sunday.

Real Madrid are breathing down the neck at third spot with 63 points.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said he is in favour of Dembele staying with the club despite the speculations over the future of injury-prone Frenchman. “Dembele’s an important player,” said Koeman. “He’s shown that today with his performance and above all with the goal that gave us three points. Ousmane’s development this season has been really good. Physically he’s improved a lot, I think that’s been the key to his quality and consistency to play so many games. So yes, if it’s up to me, I would like him to stay with us.”

Barcelona next host Real Madrid in the final Clasico of the season on April 10.