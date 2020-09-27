Barcelona vs Villareal Live Streaming Details LaLiga 2020-21

After all the drama, Lionel Messi would be back for Barcelona when the Catalans take on Villareal in their LaLiga season opener at Camp Nou. While their opposition has already played a couple of matches, for Barca, this will be their opener.

What: LaLiga 2020-21

When: September 28, 2020

Venue: Camp Nou

Timings: 12:30 AM IST

TV Broadcast: No TV broadcast would be there in India

Where to Stream Online in India: LaLiga Facebook Page

Fantasy Team

Asengo, Pedraza, Pena, Torres, Parejo, Fati, Chukwueze, Trincao, Moreno, Griezmann, Messi

Likely 11

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Sergio Busquets, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba, Lionel Messi, Sergi Roberto, Arturo Vidal, Luis Suárez, Ricard Puig

Villarreal: Asenjo, Pena, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Chukwueze, Iborra, Parejo, Kubo, Alcacer, Moreno

SQUADS

Barcelona (BAR): Inaki Pena, Neto, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jorge Cuenca, Dani Morer, Ronald Araujo, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Junior Firpo, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Nelson Semedo, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Ansu Fati, Monchu, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig, Arthur Melo, Frenkie De Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Arda Turan, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Kike Saverio, Martin Braithwaite, Rey Manaj, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Villarreal (VIL): Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino