Paris Saint-Germain's public comment over a potential move for Lionel Messi has been slammed as 'disrespectful' by Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta who wants FIFA to intervene. Messi, whose contract with the Catalan giants ends by the end of this season, is free to negotiate a contract with other clubs.

While his future remains uncertain, several clubs are reportedly in the race to sign the Argentine superstar including the likes of Manchester City and PSG. Before the start of the ongoing season, Messi had submitted a transfer request before making a U-turn after days of raging speculations over his next destination.

PSG sporting director Leonardo had admitted they are monitoring the situation saying "great players like Messi will always be put in PSG's list."

“It is disrespectful to Barca that clubs like PSG publicly say they are going to sign Messi,” Laporta was quoted as saying by ESPNFC. “This coming from a club-state that have bypassed the rules. We cannot allow clubs and states the luxury of destabilising another club.”

“In that sense, we will have to speak with UEFA and FIFA to avoid such actions. PSG must abstain from [talking about Messi]. It is out of place for another club to speak about him. And, at the moment, there is no president in place to respond to this lack of respect,” he added.

Laporta was the Barca president between 2003 and 2010 and is favourite to return into the role. He has issued warning that the club needs to set its house in order if they hope to keep Messi at Camp Nou. “I would understand any answer [from Messi], but he needs to know what the proposal is; that requires urgency. It is getting more complicated all the time to make a convincing proposal. He’s free to negotiate with other clubs now and Barca are still without a president,” he said.