Amid all the speculations on Barcelona star Lionel Messi ahead of the summer transfer window after the Argentine star revealed his willingness to move out of Camp Nou after the Champions League thrashing against Bayern Munich in the quarters, former Portugal playmaker Deco – who has played at the club in the past – said one cannot imagine Barca without Messi.

While speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Deco urged Barca to get things in order to avoid the unthinkable.

"I don't know [if Messi will leave], but he has a contract," he said. "He is a player who wants to keep winning and it will depend on what Barca does when it comes to offering him a competitive team. I haven't spoken to him, but I'm sure that's what he thinks," he said.

Deco said it would be difficult for Messi, but he has to think of his future at the sporting level.

“I think he has to think about his future at a sporting level. It is very difficult to make a decision because we are talking about the club of his life; it is not that he has been at Barca for three or four years. We are talking about the best player in the history of the club and his family is linked to the city. It’s not easy, but it is also clear that he wants to keep winning. We cannot imagine a Barca without Leo, but it can happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that top clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are interested in getting him on board for the upcoming season.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, all the three clubs are going to make an offer to Messi soon.

On the other hand, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that he will do anything to keep Messi at Camp Nou and wants to see the striker finish his career at the club.