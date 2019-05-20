Lionel Messi claimed a record-equalling sixth Pichichi trophy — awarded to the League’s top-scorer — after Barcelona’s final La Liga (Spain’s top flight football league) outing on Sunday. In their last match against minnows Eibar, newly-crowned champions Barcelona were held to a two-all draw, where Messi netted a brace for the visitors.

The Argentine international has now won the league’s top-scorer award for the third time in a row, equalling the record for most wins for the trophy which was formerly set by Athletic Club’s Telmora Zarra, 66 years ago.

In the season 2018-19, the 32-year-old found the net 36 times, 15 goals more than second-placed colleague Luis Suarez and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

With Barcelona on course to seal a second consecutive domestic double ahead of their Copa Del Rey cup final against Valencia, Messi also has the opportunity to build-up on his tally for the coveted European Golden Boot, where he currently leads by four goals followed by Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

20-year-old Mbappe had piled the pressure on Messi by scoring a brace in PSG’s 4-0 hammering of Dijon in the French League and with one game left, he can still narrow the gap further. However, realistically it is set to be an imminent career-sixth European Golden Boot for the forward to wind up another glorious season.