Former Man City star Danny Mills reckoned Barcelona icon Lionel Messi – who recently became the richest footballer in the world – was never realistic about Etihad, but feels Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe may be interested.

He told Gentingbet: "I don't think Messi was ever realistically a possibility for Man City to sign. Had he been on a free transfer, then perhaps there might have been a possibility but without that, it was always going to be very difficult."

Admitting that the Argentine is the greatest player in the world, Mills felt there is a case where the Citizens would fit him in.

“It’s a strange one with Lionel Messi. He is, in my opinion, the greatest player that I’ve ever seen. He is absolutely sensational. When you see him live, he’s even better than when you watch him on the television. But there is a case of where would Man City have fit him in?

Reports had suggested that Messi – who had made it clear to the club that he wants to leave Camp Nou – in talks with Pep Guardiola and may rejoin him at Man City. A couple of weeks back, Messi brought an end to all speculations after he decided to make a U-turn and stay back at Camp Nou – a club he started his career with as a 13-year old.

Messi wanted to leave the club after Barca’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

After his dramatic U-turn, Messi scored two goals in a pre-season friendly against Gironda.

Another former City star, Shaun Goater, added on the possibility of seeing Mbappe in Manchester: “I would say that if a player is interested and making signs or noises that he’s wanting to move on, and Kylian Mbappe comes into that conversation of, world’s best players, and still has a lot of promise, my initial thinking would be why not?