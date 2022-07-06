Edgbaston: There is no stopping the Barmy Army, they have truly taken a liking for Virat Kohli. After subtly roasting the ex-India captain over his gesture towards Jonny Bairstow after England beat India at Edgbaston by seven wickets, Barmy Army has taken a fresh swipe at Kohli – this time over his slide in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Following his poor show at Edgbaston, Kohli has slipped out of the Top-10 and finds himself in the 13th spot with 714 points in the latest ICC Test Rankings for batters.Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For 5 T20Is vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma to Lead; Rest For Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah

Barmy Army took to Twitter after the ICC Test Rankings were out after the fifth Test. The BIZARRE tweet states Joe Root 'further ahead at number one' and then it has 'Bairstow breaks into the top 10'. And then you start scrolling and scrolling till you finally see the end of the tweet which states 'Kohli down to 13th'.

The latest ICC Test batting rankings are out 👇 ⬆️ Root further ahead at number 1

⬆️ Bairstow breaks into top 10

⬇️ Kohli down to 13th pic.twitter.com/qjodA6xIOI — Jonny Bairstow's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 6, 2022

Also Read - 'Embarrassing' And 'Pathetic': Kohli Slammed On Social Media For His On-Field Celebrations

Now that the white-ball leg start, Kohli will no longer be part of the Indian squad.

Root is on 923 rating points after smashing an unbeaten 142 in the second innings, six points more than his previous best attained in August 2015.

Bairstow’s ominous run over the last month also helped him climb up 11 slots to 10th position. He is now just three shy of his career-best seventh position attained in August 2017 during a home series against South Africa.