Barmy Army TROLLS Virat Kohli With VIRAL Duck Meme After Failure in Lucknow

Ind vs Eng: With Kohli's face on a duck, Barmy Army took to micro-blogging site 'X' and posted a meme. The meme did not go down well with Indian fans who reacted as well.

Lucknow: It was a forgetful day for Virat Kohli in Lucknow as he was dismissed for a nine-ball duck against England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match. While Kohli looking disappointed after his poor show, the English fans did not miss out on the opportunity of mocking the former India captain. With Kohli’s face on a duck, Barmy Army took to micro-blogging site ‘X’ and posted a meme. The meme did not go down well with Indian fans who reacted as well.

The post was captioned as ‘Just going for a morning walk’. Here is the Barmy Army post that is making a lot of social media buzz.

Just out for a morning walk pic.twitter.com/Mv425ddQvU — England’s Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) October 29, 2023

Kohli was in there for eight ball and then on the ninth he tried to go over the top against David Willey. Unfortunately, it hit the top-half of the bat and hence did not find the distance. Ben Stokes, who was stationed at mid-off, took a comfortable catch. Here is the video that is going viral.

At the time of filing the copy, India had just lost Rohit Sharma for 87 off 101 balls. India are currently 171 for five in 38 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are in the middle.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

