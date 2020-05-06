Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Kiwoom Heroes vs Kia Tigers Korean Baseball League 2020 – Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match KIH vs KIA at Korea: In the first match of Korean Baseball League 2020, Kiwoom Heroes will take on KIA Tigers at the Gwanju-Kia Champions Field on Wednesday (May 6). The Baseball match between Kiwoom Heroes and KIA Tigers will start at 3 PM (IST). Both sides have been a part of six games streak in the pre-season so far. KIA Tigers have registered three wins, two defeats and a draw from in the process and are placed fourth on the points table. Meanwhile Kiwoom Heroes, they find themselves third on the table with four wins and two defeats to their name. The Heroes will be looking to continue their positive run while challenging for the top two spot. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Doosan Bears vs LG Twins Korean Baseball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's DOB vs LGT Match at Korea 3PM IST

Tigers are currently placed fourth on the points table and a win could push them to the third spot in the league. On the other hand, Heroes are currently occupying third spot on the points table and have won four out of their last six games that they have featured in so far. From the last five games, the Klwoom Heroes have recorded four wins and a defeat in the ongoing campaign. Also Read - JAL vs MSY Dream11 Team Prediction, Nicaragua League, 2nd League Playoff: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips ART Municipal Jalapa vs Deportivo Masaya at Estadio Alejandro Ramos, Jalapa 4:30 AM IST

My Dream11 Team

Outfielders: Preston Tucker, Lee Taek-keun, Na Ji-wan Also Read - SHSO vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020, 7th Round Match: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Isloch Minsk at Stroitel Stadion, Soligorsk 10:30 PM IST

Infielders: Yoo Min-sang, Kim Joo-hyung, Park Chan Ho, Choi Won-joon (vc)

Pitcher: Jake Brigham (C)

Catcher: Han Seung-taek

Venue: Gwangju-Kia Champions Field

KIH vs KIA Probable Playing 9

KIA Tigers: Park Chan-Ho, Kim Sun-Bin, Choi Hyung-Woo, Na Ji-Wan, Tucker, Jang Yeon-Seok, Na Joo-Hwan, Han Seung-Taek, Choi Won-Joon.

Kiwoom Heroes: Kim Hye-Sung, Motter, Lee Jung-Hoo, Park Byung-Ho, Lee Taek-Keun, Park Dong-Won, Jeon Byung-Woo, Lim Byeong-Wuk, Park Ju-Hong.

KIH vs KIA Likely Squads

Kiwoom Heroes: Lee Taek-keun, Yoo Jae-Shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee Jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, Oh Seon-woo, Lee Chang-jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Byong-ho, Seo Keon-chang, Kim Woong-bin, Kim Joo-hyung, Jeon Byong-woo, Jake Brigham, Eric Jokisch, Choi Won-tae, Lee Seung-ho, Kim Dong-jun, Sin Jae-young, Oh Ju-won, Im Gyu-bin, Yoon Jung Hyun, Yoon Young-sam, Lee Young-joon, Jo Sang-woo, Ahn Woo-jin, Kim Sang-su, Yang Hyun, Kim Jae-woong, Han Hyun-hee, Ju Hyo-sang, Park Dong-won, Lee ji-young.

Kia Tigers: Preston Tucker, Na Ji-wan, Yoo Jae-shin, Moon Sun-jae, Lee Woo-sung, Lee jin-young, Choi Hyung-woo, On Seon-woo, Lee Chang jin, Yoo Min-sang, Choi Won-joon, Park Chan Ho, Jang Yeong-seok, Ko Jang-hyuk, Kim Sun-bin, Na Joo-hwan, Hwang Yon-ho, Choi Jung-min, Choi Jeong-yong, Drew Gagnon, Yang Hyun-jong, Lee Min-woo, Aaron Brooks, Hong Gun-hee, Park Joon-pyo, Park Jin-tae, Moon Kyung chan, Im Ki-jun, Lee Joon-young, Ko Young chang, Kim ki-hoon, Kim Hyun-joon, Jeon Sang-hyun, Im Ki-young, Byun Si-won, Kim Hyun-soo, Haa Joon-young, Han Seung-taek, Baek Yong-hwan, Lee Jeong-hoon.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KIH Dream11 Team/ KIA Dream11 Team/ Kiwoom Heroes Dream11 Team/ Kia Tigers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.