Home

Sports

Basit Ali makes shocking shoot him remark on THIS person after Pakistans loss to Bangladesh in first ODI

Basit Ali makes shocking ‘shoot him’ remark on THIS person after Pakistan’s loss to Bangladesh in first ODI

Basit Ali criticizes a legend after Pakistan's lost to Bangladesh in the first match of the ODI series. Take a look and read the full story.

Basit Ali targets a legend after Pakistan's loss to Bangladesh in the first ODI

In the first match of the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Pakistan team faced a major loss by 8 wickets on Wednesday, March 11 at Sher-E-Bangla, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Basit Ali blasts Pakistan coach Mike Hesson

Pakistan star Basit Ali slams the Pakistan team and their head coach, Mike Hesson, for his poor strategy and plans. He said that the team was asked to bat excessively aggressively, resulting in the batsmen failing to adapt to the conditions.

“First of all, shoot the man (pointing to Mike Hesson) who told them to score at least 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs. He’s never played cricket on the field. He just hands over a piece of paper. Didn’t he see what the conditions are like here? Didn’t he know that India also lost in Bangladesh?” Basit Ali said.

Basit Ali criticizes Hesson’s coaching strategy

During a discussion with former Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal on a Youtube channel, Basit Ali said that the person who set the team a target of scoring at least 60 runs in the ten powerplay overs should be held responsible first. According to him, those who formulate such strategies give instructions without understanding the field conditions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Basit Ali also said that the person making decisions as a coach should have an understanding of the local conditions. He questioned whether he didn’t know what the pitches are like here and how the conditions work. He also reminded that even a strong team like India has faced difficulties in Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s poor performance against Bangladesh in the first ODI

The visitors faced a heavy defeat as the Bangladesh star pacer and the youngest talent, Nahid Rana, took five important wickets for his team and gave a major setback to the Pakistan team. While not only Nahid, star player Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance, also played a major role in the match as he bowled 10 overs, conceded 29 runs and took three wickets.

Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 8 wickets in first ODI

Bangladesh’s great bowling performance led the Pakistan team to a major struggle as they would be able to score only 114 runs in the first ODI match. On the other hand, Bangladesh batters chased the target like a piece of a cake. They only needed 115 runs to win the match, which scored in just 15.1 overs. Tanzid Hasan played a vital role for his team in batting as he scored 67 runs off 42 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes and helped his team to seal the first match of the series and take a lead.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.