BAT vs KAT Team Dream11 Team Prediction T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangla Tigers vs Karnataka Tuskers Match 8, Group A Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:

The Bangla Tigers, who will start their campaign on Saturday, will be back again on Sunday to play Match 8. For this game, their opponents will be the Karnataka Tuskers – another team which will start its proceedings on Saturday itself. Without any doubts, this is one of the most exciting formats ever.

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers vs Karnataka Tuskers will take place at 6:45 PM IST on November 17.

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BAT vs KAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper– Shafiqullah Shafiq

Batters – Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw (captain), Upul Tharanga (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, Rob Frylinck, David Wiese, Nathan Rimmington

Bowlers – Liam Plunkett, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown

BAT vs KAT Predicted XIs

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Thisara Perera (captain), Tom Moores, Kevin Koththiigoda, Robbie Frylinck, Chirag Suri, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Liam Plunkett

Karnataka Tigers: Hashim Amla (captain), Johnson Charles, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wicketkeeper), Asad Pathan, Ross Whitely, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pat Brown, Nathan Rimmington, Shapoor Zadran

SQUADS:

Karnataka Tuskers Squad: Hashim Amla (captain), Johnson Charles, Upul Tharanga, Shafiqullah Shafiq (wicketkeeper), Ross Whiteley, Asad Pathan, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Rimmington, Patrick Brown, Shapoor Zadran, Marlon Samuels, Asif Mumtaz, Malinda Pushpakumara

Bangla Tigers Squad: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wicketkeeper), Thisara Perera (captain), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Chirag Suri, Kevin Koththigoda, Shehan Jayasuriya, Hassan Khan, Farhad Reza, Anamul Haque

