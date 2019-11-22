Dream11 Prediction

BAT vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians Match 23, Super League, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 7:15 PM IST:

In this match, it is all about finishing at the top. Both the sides – Maratha Arabians and Bangla Tigers have been the top sides in the tournament thus far. Both the sides lock horns with each other and the side that wins finishes at the top. So, with so much at stake, it promises to be a humdinger.

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BAT vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Andre Fletcher (VC)

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (C), Adam Lyth, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Thisara Perera, Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan, Shiraz Ahmed, Qais Ahmad

Probable XI

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wk), Thisara Perera (C), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda.

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed.

SQUADS

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wk), Thisara Perera (C), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Qais Ahmad, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda, Anamul Haque, Hassan Khan, Farhad Reza.

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn (C), Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (WK), Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Irfan, James Fuller, Mohammed Qasim.

