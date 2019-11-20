Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 17 BAT vs NOR: Bangla Tigers began their Super League campaign with a convincing 27-run win over Team Abu Dhabi in the third and final match on Tuesday night. That was their second win in four matches of the season so far taking their points tally to five. Northern Warriors also registered a strong performance, winning their Super League match against Delhi Bulls by six wickets. It was their second win of the season during which they have also lost two matches so far. That win took their points tally to four.

TOSS – The toss between Bangla Tigers and Northern Warriors will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time:7:15 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

My Dream11 Team

Andre Russell (captain), Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Daren Sammy, Lendl Simmons, Chris Green, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Liam Plunkett, Kevin Koththigoda

BAT vs NOR SQUADS

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Tom Moores (wk), Thisara Perera (captain), Robbie Frylinck, David Wiese, Chirag Suri, Liam Plunkett, Qais Ahmad, Kevin Koththigoda, Arafat Sunny, Anamul Haque, James Faulkner, Farhad Reza

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sam Billings, Daren Sammy (captain), Asela Gunaratne, Mark Deyal, Chris Green, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Chris Wood, Amir Hayat, Ansh Tandon, Karim Janat, George Munsey, Pravin Tambe

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAT Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team/ Northern Warriors Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more