Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels India’s new Test opener, Rohit Sharma, batting ahead of skipper Virat Kohli is the right move towards revitalising his career in the longer format. Rohit, who was made to open against South Africa in Vizag, slammed twin centuries against a strong attack headed by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander.

As an opener, he came ahead of Kohli and Chappell reckons that could play an important factor in Rohit’s success.

“This move makes a lot of sense. As a One-Day opener, Rohit has established himself as the next most dangerous batsman to Kohli. The move to opening means Rohit bats ahead of Kohli in Test matches and this is crucial to revitalising his career in the longer format,” wrote Chappell in his column for Hindustan Times.

Chappell also suggested that all this while Rohit was in a dilemma about his role in the side and he was also overawed by Kohli’s presence.

“There appeared to be two things holding Rohit back at Test level; he was unsure what type of player he should be and at times he seemed overawed by Kohli’s glowing presence,” reckoned Chappell.

“This was not the fault of Rohit’s skipper but a result of Kohli’s enormous popularity among Indian fans. The raucous response to Kohli’s appearance at the crease is enough to intimidate the best of players and Rohit’s predicament is one I’ve witnessed before,” Chappell mentioned in his column.