New Delhi: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan reckons it will be tough for England to beat India in the upcoming five-match Test series. Vaughan stated that England's batting line-up is fragile and he can't see them putting a big fight against a quality Indian bowling line-up.

England's batsmen could not deliver the goods in the recent two-match series against New Zealand and they lost a series at home after 2014. In fact, former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid had also predicted that Virat Kohli-led team could win the series against England by 3-2 whereas ex-spinner Monty Panesar also feels India could defeat England by 5-0 if the spinners get help.

"You, know this series against New Zealand, it's been dry for the week leading into that first Test at Lords, played no spinner, exactly the same at Edgbaston, didn't play a spinner, and the batting line-up is fragile, it's simple as that," Vaughan said on the 'Road to the Ashes' podcast.

On the other hand, Vaughan believes Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes will add strength to England batting line-up but they still will need to put runs on the board against quality bowling line-ups.

“Buttler, Stokes and Woakes have come back, yes, they’ll improve the team but unless that batting line-up changes and can learn and understand how to get big scores against good bowling, and not against second-string Test match standard bowling, I just can’t see how they can compete. It’s going to be tough for England to beat India on these shores. But then to go to Australia if they won’t get 450-500, I just can’t see [them being competitive],” Vaughan added.

It will be an interesting series between England and India as the tourists will get one and a half months to prepare for the series. India last won a Test series in England in 2007 when Rahul Dravid led the team to 1-0 win.