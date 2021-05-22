BAY vs AUG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Bundesliga 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Online Prediction, Predicted XIs For Today's Match BAY vs AUG at Allianz Arena: In another exciting battle of Bundesliga 2021, champions Bayern Munich will lock horns with Augsburg at the Allianz Arena – Saturday, May 22 in India. The Bundesliga BAY vs AUG match will kick-off at 7 PM IST. Going into the game, both Bayern and Augsburg would be in a buoyant mood as they have achieved their main objective of the season — Bayern have retained its Bundesliga crown and Augsburg are out of the relegation zone. It is an important match for the Bavarians as this is Hansi Flick's final match with the German champions. Julian Nagelsmann would replace Flick as Bayern's manager next season. Here is our BAY vs AUG Dream11 Team prediction, BAY vs AUG Dream11 Guru Tips, BAY vs AUG Predicted Playing XIs of Bundesliga. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of Bundesliga will not be available online for Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich vs Augsburg will start at 7 PM IST – May 22 in India.

Venue: Allianz Arena.

BAY vs AUG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Rafal Gikiewicz

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Robert Gumny

Midfielders: Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter

Strikers: Thomas Muller (VC), Robert Lewandowski (C)

BAY vs AUG Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski.

Augsburg: Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Robert Gumny; Rani Khedira, Tobias Strobl; Daniel Caliguri, Marco Richter, Andre Hahn; Florian Niederlechner.

BAY vs AUG Dream11 Key Players

Bayern Munich –

Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller

Kingsley Coman

Augsburg –

Daniel Caligiuri

Andre Hahn

Florian Niederlechner

BAY vs AUG SQUADS

Bayern Munich (BAY): Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Jamal Musiala, Javi Martínez, Marc Roca, Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernández, Jérôme Boateng, Niklas Süle, Tanguy Nianzou, Bouna Sarr, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Tiago Filipe-Oliveria Dantas, Kilian Senkbeil.

Augsburg (AUG): Rafal Gikiewicz, Benjamin Leneis, Tomas Koubek, Robert Gumny, Mads Pedersen, Felix Götze, Marek Suchy, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Raphael Framberger, Rani Khedira, Jan Morávek, Ruben Vargas, Noah Joel Sarenren-Bazee, Daniel Caligiuri, Marco Richter, Fredrik Jensen, Carlos Gruezo, André Hahn, Tobias Strobl, Reece Oxford, Tim Civeja, Florian Niederlechner, Michael Gregoritsch, Alfred Finnbogason, Seong-Hoon Cheon, Dion Berisha, Lukas Petkov.

