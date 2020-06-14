Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayern Munich vs Baskets Oldenburg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match BAY vs BO at Audi Dome, Munich: In one of the most exciting matchups of Basketball Bundesliga, defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Baskets Oldenburg in the game-4 second encounter of super Sunday (June 14) at the Audi Dome, Munich. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 match will start at 10.30 PM IST. It’s a matchup between two teams with the same record and already through to the next round. With all the matches in Basketball Bundelsiga’s final tournament being played at a single venue, Audi Dome, in Munich, no team can really claim to have the home-court advantage. The champions Bayern will be looking at the fitness of Ismet Akpinar who struggle on the court in the last game. He will be assessed before the game. For Oldenburg, an injury is keeping big-man Till Iseman out of the axtve roster, and he remains questionable for this game as well. Also Read - RM vs EIB Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Today's Real Madrid vs Eibar Football Match at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium 11 PM IST June 14

My Dream11 Team

Point-guards: M Lo Also Read - SCH vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For FC Schlake vs Bayer Leverkusen Today's Bundesliga Match at Veltins-Arena 9.30PM IST

Shooting-guards: D Flaccadori Also Read - DRG vs GAN Dream11 Team Prediction Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Dragon Oil vs Gara Altyn Basketball Match at Galkan, Gurlushykchi 7.30PM IST

Small-forwards: R Paulding, V Lucic, P Schwetheim

Power-forwards: N Boothe (SP)

Center: M Lessort, R Mahalbasic

BAY vs BO Starting 5s

Bayern Munich: D Barthel, P Zipser, M Lessort, M Lo, I Akpinar/P Koponen.

Baskets Oldenburg: N Boothe, R Paulding, R Mahalbasic, T Larson, R Amaize.

BAY vs BO Likely Squads

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf.

Baskets Oldenburg: Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BO Dream11 Team/ BAY Dream11 Team/ Bayern Munich Dream11 Team/ Baskets Oldenburg Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.