Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 – Football Tips For Today’s Match BAY vs CHE at Allianz Stadium: In an exciting UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round of 16 encounter on super Saturday, Bayern Munich will take on Chelsea in the second leg of the tie of the tournament at the Allianz Arena, Munich. The UEFA Champions League BAY vs CHE match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. Chelsea is in a tough spot as this is a do-or-die match for them against Munich. On the other hand, Bayern are the table toppers of their group while Chelsea is placed second in the points tally. Bayern have won all their games and are also posing as the top contenders to win the title. In their first leg face-off, Bayern won the match by scoring three goals, whereas the Blues managed to score none. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - BAR vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Barcelona vs Napoli Round of 16 Football Match, Predicted XIs at Camp Nou Stadium 12.30 AM IST August 8

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 9 in India. Also Read - Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: When And Where to Watch BAY vs CHE Online, Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads

Venue: Allianz Arena. Also Read - TBO vs ROS Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League 2020- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's FC Tambov vs FC Rostov Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stadion STC Tambov 9 PM IST August 8

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Manuel Neuer (C)

Defenders – Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders – Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Serge Gnabry

Forwards – Olivier Giroud, Michy Batshuayi, Robert Lewandowski (vc)

BAY vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic.

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic.

BAY vs CHE SQUADS

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku.

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Jamie Cumming, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Fikayo Tomori, Ian Maatsen, Kurt Zouma, Willian, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Billy Gilmour, Danilo Pantic, Faustino Anjorin, Lewis Baker, Marco Van Ginkel, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Michy Batshuayi, Armando Broja.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAY Dream11 Team/ CHE Dream11 Team/ Barcelona Dream11 Team/ Napoli Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.