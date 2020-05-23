Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction VFL Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga – Football Tips For Today's Match WOL vs DOR at Allianz Arena, Munich: In one of the most exciting clashes of Bundesliga 2019-20, defending champions and current table-toppers Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in their next match at the Allianz Arena, Munich on Saturday (May 23). The Bundesliga match will kick-start at 10 PM (IST). FC Bayern Munich have been playing good football for the last some months and they will look to extend their winning run. Bayern won 2-0 on their Bundesliga return against Union Berlin last weekend. They are currently leading the Bundesliga with 18 wins in 26 games. They have played four draws and four losses so far in the tournament.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt have been struggling for form and it'll be a tough task for them to stop Bayern from snatching three points. Frankfurt are 13th in the Bundesliga with 28 points to their name. They lost their last Bundesliga clash 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach. Eintracht Frankfurt have won a total of eight games and played four draws in the season so far out of the 25 games played. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga 2020 football game will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020 match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will start at 10 PM IST.

Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: K Trapp

Defenders: A Davies, B Pavard, D Alaba, J Boateng

Midfielders: S Gnabry, F Kostic, S Rode, J Kimmich (VC)

Forwards: D Kamada, R Lewandowski (C)

BAY vs FRK Probable Playing XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (GK); A Davies, J Boateng, D Alaba, B Pavard; J Kimmich, Thiago; K Coman, T Muller, S Gnabry; R Lewandowski.

Eintracht Frankfurt: K Trapp (GK); D Costa, D Abraham, M Hinteregger, E Ndicka; M Hasebe; M Gacinovic, D Kamada, S Rode, F Kostic; A Silva

BAY vs FRK SQUADS

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer (GK); Sven Ulreich, Christian Früchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Álvaro Odriozola, Niklas Süle, Jérôme Boateng, Lucas Hernández, Corentin Tolisso, David Alaba, Lukas Mai, Thiago, Javi Martínez, Philippe Coutinho, Mickaël Cuisance, Ivan Perisic, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Sarpreet Singh, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Oliver Batista Meier, Paul Will, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Benjamin Pavard, Robert Lewandowski, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Alphonso Davies, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp (GK), Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Evan Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré,David Abraham,Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán,Djibril Sow,Mijat Gacinovic,Daichi Kamada,Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência.

