BAY vs LAZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Champions League

Bayern Munich vs Lazio Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match BAY vs LAZ at Allianz Arena: In a mouth-watering Group F encounter of UEFA Champions League 2021 on Wednesday late night, Bayern Munich will square off against Lazio at the Allianz Arena – March 18 in India. The UEFA Champions League BAY vs LAZ match will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Defending champions Bayern Munich are back into European football action and will look to seal a spot in the last eight of Champions League with a win over Lazio. Bayern hold a three-goal aggregate lead over Lazio, having beaten the Italians 1-4 in the first leg. With the visitors needing a minimum of four goals to pull off what would be one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, Lazio will be forced to put their bodies on the line and expecting them to pull off a miracle. Lazio managed to break their three-match losing streak as they head into this game after recording a narrow 3-2 win against Crotone in their last competitive outings. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audiences on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Here's a look at our BAY vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, BAY vs LAZ Dream11 team and the probable BAY vs LAZ playing 11.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League match between Lazio and Bayern Munich will start at 12.30 AM IST – March 18 in India.

Venue: Allianz Arena.

BAY vs LAZ – Recent Form

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-L

Lazio: W-L-W-W-W

BAY vs LAZ My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alexander Nubel

Defenders- Benjamin Pavard, Stefan Radu, Alphonso Davies, Francesco Acerbi

Midfielders- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Leroy Sane (VC), Luis Alberto, Serge Gnabry

Strikers- Robert Lewandowski (C), Ciro Immobile

BAY vs LAZ Predicted Playing XIs

Bayern Munich: Alexander Nubel, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski.

Lazio: Pepe Reina, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Patric, Mohammed Fares, Adam Marusic, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa.

BAY vs LAZ SQUADS

Lazio (LAZ): Thomas Strakosha, Pepe Reina, Alessio Furlanetto, Marco Alia, Gabriel Pereira, Luiz Felipe , Patric , Djavan Anderson, Nicolò Armini, Wesley Hoedt, Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Mateo Musacchio, Damiano Franco, Marzio Pica, Angelo Ndrecka, Mattia Novella, Adam Marusic, Enzo Adeagbo, Lucas Leiva, Andreas Pereira, Luis Alberto, Joaquín Correa, Marco Parolo, Gonzalo Escalante, Senad Lulic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Marco Bertini, Alessandro Cerbara, Szymon Czyz, Abukar Mohamed, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, Mohamed Fares, Ciro Immobile, Felipe Caicedo, Raul Moro, Vedat Muriqi.

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

