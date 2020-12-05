BAY vs LEP Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Match BAY vs LEP at Allianz Arena: In another highly-awaited battle of Bundesliga League 2020-21, defending champions Bayern Munich will take on eighth-placed RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on December 5 – Saturday in India. The Bundesliga League BAY vs LEP will kick-start at 11 PM IST. Bayern Munich are currently at the top spot of the Bundesliga table with 22 points from seven games. Hansi Flick's side recorded an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Stuttgart last weekend and remain unbeaten in their last 14 games across all competitions. The hosts have a two-point cushion over their forthcoming opponents at the top of the table and a draw on Saturday would still be enough to keep them there. On the other hand, RB Leipzig are in second place with 20 points from their nine games. Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Arminia in their previous fixture last weekend before winning a thrilling Champions League midweek game 4-3 against Istanbul Basaksehir. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will start at 11 PM IST – December 5.

Venue: Allianz Arena.

BAY vs LEP My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders – David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, A Karazor, Lucas Hernández

Midfielders – Orel Mangala, Leroy Sane, W Endo, S. Gnabry

Forwards – Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller

BAY vs LEP Probable Playing XIs

RB Leipzig: Kobel, Stenzel, Anton, Kempf, Coulibaly, Endo, Mangala, Wamangituka, Castro, Didavi, Kalajdzic.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez, Martinez, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski.

BAY vs LEP SQUADS

RB Leipzig (LEP): Gregor Kobel, Jens Grahl, Fabian Bredlow, Waldemar Anton, Wataru Endo, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Pascal Stenzel, Maxime Awoudja, Borna Sosa, Antonis Aidonis, Holger BadLEPber, Marcin Kaminski, Luca Mack, Clinton Mola, Tanguy Coulibaly, Gonzalo Castro, Daniel Didavi, Erik Thommy, Atakan Karazor, Darko Churlinov, Philipp Förster, Philipp Klement, Nicolás González, Orel Mangala, Lilian Egloff, Alkhaly Momo Cissé, Mateo Klimowicz, Naouirou Ahamada, Sasa Kalajdzic, Silas Wamangituka, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Roberto Massimo.

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

