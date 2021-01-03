BAY vs MAZ Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Mainz Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Match BAY vs MAZ at Allianz Arena: In another highly-awaited battle of Bundesliga League 2020-21, defending champions Bayern Munich will take on eighth-placed Mainz Arena on January 3 Sunday in India. The Bundesliga League BAY vs MAZ will kick-start at 10.30 PM IST. Bayern had taken the lead before the Christmas break and now, the stage is set for Hansi Flick's team to build a sizeable lead before the season heads to the business end. Mainz, on the other hand, have won just the one Bundesliga game this season. They have played 13 matches so far and are now second from bottom – only Schalke sit below them in the Bundesliga standings at this point.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich and Mainz – 10.30 PM IST – January 3. Also Read - MUN vs AVL Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Manchester United vs Aston Villa Football Match at Old Trafford 1.30 AM IST January 2 Saturday

Venue: Allianz Arena. Also Read - ODC vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction MGM Odisha T20 2021 Match 12: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack at 7:30 PM IST January 1 Friday

BAY vs MAZ My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders – Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste

Midfielders – Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Paul Boetius

Forwards – Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robert Lewandowski

BAY vs MAZ Probable Playing XIs

Mainz: Robin Zentner; Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste, Alexander Hack, Moussa Niakhate, Daniel Brosinski; Leandro Barreiro, Pierre Kunde, Jean-Paul Boetius; Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretza; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich (BAY) – Key Players

Manuel Neuer

Lucas Hernández

Thomas Müller

Serge Gnabry

Robert Lewandowski

Mainz (MAZ) – Key Players

Luca Kilian

Alexander Hack

Danny Latza

Jean-Paul Boëtius

Robin Quaison

BAY vs MAZ SQUADS

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Lukas Schneller, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Maximilian Zaiser, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb.

Mainz (MAZ): Robin Zentner, Omer Hanin, Finn Dahmen, Marius Liesegang, Jeremiah St. Juste, Dimitri Lavelée, Luca Kilian, Stefan Bell, Philip Mwene, Alexander Hack, Danny Latza, Robin Quaison, Levin Öztunali, Pierre Kunde, Kevin Stöger, Daniel Brosinski, Moussa Niakhate, Issah Abass, Merveille Papela, Niklas Tauer, Paul Nebel, Leandro Barreiro, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ji Dong-Won, Edimilson Fernandes, Karim Onisiwo, Adám Szalai, Jonathan Burkardt, Marlon Mustapha.

