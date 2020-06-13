Dream11 Team Prediction

BAY vs MOB Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Football Match at Allianz Arena 10:00 PM IST June 13 Saturday: Also Read - BBG vs FSL Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain, Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Brose Bamberg vs Fraport Skyliners Match at Audi Dome, Munich June 13 8:00 PM IST

After being halted for just over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, top-flight football action resumes in Germany through Bundesliga. It’s the first elite football competition to resume in Europe after the health crisis tipped the world upside down. After presenting a comprehensive plan to the German politicians, the German Football Association (DFB) got the green signal to resume matches behind closed doors. Strict social distancing norms are to be followed for the remainder of the season. The season will conclude on June 27. Also Read - DUS vs DOR Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Dusseldorf vs Borussia Dortmund Football Match at Merkur Spielarena 07:00 PM IST June 13 Saturday

What: Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach Also Read - HOF vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For TSG Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig Today's Match at Rhein-Neckar-Arena 12 AM IST

When: June 13, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Allianz Arena

Dream11 Team

Goal keeper: Y Sommer

Defenders: B Pavard, D Alaba, A Davies, J Boateng

Midfielders: S Gnabry, L Goretzka, C Kramer, F Neuhaus, J Kimmich

Forwards: M Thuram

Starting XI

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, David Alaba, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini, Stefan Lainer, Lars Stindl, Florian Neuhaus, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Pléa, Marcus Thuram, Patrick Herrmann

SQUADS

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Alvaro Odriozola, Lukas Mai, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso, Javi Martinez, Mickael Cuisance, Sarpreet Singh, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB): Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grun, Ramy Bensebaini, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer, Tony Jantschke, Mamadou Doucoure, Lars Stindl, Patrick Herrmann, Laszlo Benes, Christoph Kramer, Fabian Johnson, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Ibrahima-Traore, Jonas Hofmann, Tobias Strobl, Torben Musel, Aaron Philipp Herzog, Conor Noss, Famana Quizera, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram, Breel Embolo, Raffael, Keanan Bennetts

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAY Dream11 Team/ MOB Dream11 Team/ Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 Team/ Bayern Munich Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.