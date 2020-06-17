Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayern Munchen vs Riesen Ludwigsburg Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match BAY vs RL at Audi Dome, Munich: In an exciting Basketball Bundesliga clash, Bayern Munich is all set to take on Riesen Ludwigsburg in the first quarterfinal game on Wednesday late night (June 18 – Thursday in India). The Basketball Bundesliga 201-20 match will kick-start at 12AM IST. Bayern Munich are the champions of Basketball Bundesliga for a reason. The champions lost twice and won as many group stage games, and finished third in Group A behind Ratiopharm Ulm and EWE Baskets. Bayern will have to do shrug off the recklessness must bring their a-game when they play Riesen Ludwigsburg in the quarters. With all the matches in Basketball Bundelsiga’s final tournament being played at a single venue, Audi Dome, Munich, no team can really claim to have the home-court advantage. Also Read - JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction Coppa Italia 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Juventus vs Napoli Today's Football Match at Stadio Olimpico, Rome 12.30AM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG: M Lo Also Read - DOR vs MAZ Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs FC Mainz Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund 12AM IST

SG: J Smith, N Weiler-Babb (SP) Also Read - AVL vs SHF Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain And Football Tips For Today's Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Football Match at Villa Park 10.30 PM IST

SF: V Lucic

PF: T Wimbush II

C: C Jackson, J Wahlfarth-Bottermann, L Radosevic

BAY vs RL Starting 5s

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo (PG), Vladimir Lucic (SG), Paul Zipser (SF), Danilo Barthel (PF), Mathias Lessort(C).

Riesen Ludwigsburg: Zaman Nixon (PG), Marcos Knight (SG), Jaleen Smith (SF), Nick Wailer Babb (PF), Thomas Wimbush (C).

BAY vs RL Likely Squads

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf.

Riesen Ludwigsburg: John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.

