Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayern Munchen vs Ratiopharm Ulm Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match BAY vs RPU at Audi Dome, Munich: In the second game of the super Saturday, Bayern Munich will take on Ratiopharm Ulm in the second phase of Basketball Bundesliga at Audi Dome, Munich on Saturday midnight (IST). Apart from football, Bayern Munich are also one of the giants of Basketball in Germany domestic competitions. They got their hands of the title in each of the last two seasons. Bayern are in much better form at the moment, having won five times in the last six games, including a big 75-91 away win against Bayreuth. Also Read - DOR vs HER Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Borussia Dortmund vs Hertha Berlin BSC Today's Match at Signal Iduna Park 10PM IST

Ratiopharm Ulm, on the other hand, are struggling form and momentum having lost the last four-game before the coronavirus stalled the competition for three months. The break may have allowed the players and coaches to assess the situation and it’s a possibility that ULM may come out as better than what they were before the break. Also Read - BGG vs CM Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's BG Gottingen vs Crailsheim Merlins Match at Audi Dome, Munich 8PM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG: T Bray, P Gunther Also Read - POL vs AUS Football Dream11 Team Prediction Austrian League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Football Tips For St. Polten FC vs Austria Vienna Today's Match at NV ARENA, St. Polten 8.30PM IST

SG: I Akpinar

SF: P Zipser (SP), D Willis

PF: D Barthel

C: L Radosevic, A Obst

BAY vs RM Starting 5s

Bayern Munich: D Barthel, P Zipser, M Lessort, M Lo, I Akpinar.

Ratiopharm Ulm: D Osetkowski, D Willis, A Obst, P Gunther, A Goodwin.

BAY vs RM Likely Squads

Bayern Munich: Petteri Koponen, T.J. Bray, Maodo Lo, DeMarcus Nelson, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Danilo Barthel, Josh Huestis, Jason George, Zan Sisko, Sasha Grant, Leon Radosevic, Diego Flaccadori.

Ratiopharm Ulm: Andreas Obst, Derek Willis, Isaiah Briscoe, Seth Hinrichs, Per Gunther, Archie Goodwin, Grant Jerrett, Killian Hayes, Tyler Harvey, Gavin Schilling, Christoph Philipps, Nat Diallo, Zoran Dragic, Patrick Heckmann, Marius Stoll, Zach Ensminger, Kristofer Krause, Maximilian Ugrai.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BAY Dream11 Team/ RPU Dream11 Team/ Bayern Munchen Dream11 Team/ Ratiopharm Ulm Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.