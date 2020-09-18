Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bayern Munich vs Schalke 04 Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Match BAY vs SCH at Allianz Arena: In the new season of Bundesliga League 2020-21 match, defending champions Bayern Munich will take on Schalke 04 at the Allianz Arena on September 19 – Saturday in India. The Bundesliga League BAY vs SCH will kick-start at 12 AM IST. Bayern lifted their 30th top-flight title last edition and will be looking to continue their dominance of German football this term, while Schalke will be determined to improve on a disappointing 2019-20. Bayern completed the treble last season and will come into the new campaign as the favourites to win the title. The Bavarians have strengthened this summer with the arrival of Leroy Sane but have bid goodbye to Liverpool-bound Thiago Alcantara. Meanwhile, Schalke will be looking to put behind a disappointing campaign having struggled and managed a 12th-place finish. David Wagner, though, will have his task cut out in the season opener. The two sides have faced each other 54 times in Bundesliga history where Bayern Munich have emerged victorious on 31 occasions while Schalke 04 have won 12. The live TV or online broadcast of the Bundesliga football game will available on Star Sports Select 2/HD in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Bayern Munich and Schalke 04 will start at 12 AM IST – September 19.

Venue: Allianz Arena

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Neuer

Defenders – Kabak, Pavard, Sule, Alaba

Midfielders – Bentaleb, Harit, Muller (VC), Goretzka

Forwards – Uth, Lewandowski (C)

BAY vs SCH Probable Playing XIs

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic.

Schalke 04: Alexander Nübel, Bastian Oczipka, Ozan Kabak, Juan Miranda, Jonjoe Kenny, Alessandro Schöpf, Weston McKennie, Can Bozdogan, Daniel Caligiuri, Ahmed Kutucu, Nassim Boujellab.

BAY vs SCH SQUADS

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule, Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku.

Schalke 04 (SCH): Michael Langer, Markus Schubert, Alexander Nubel, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker, Benjamin Stambouli, Jean-Clair Todibo, Salif Sane, Bastian Oczipka, Matija Nastasic, Ozan Kabak, Jonjoe Kenny, Juan MirandaH, Can Bozdogan, Levent Mercan, Nassim Boujellab, Omar Mascarell, Rabbi Matondo, Weston Mckennie, Alessandro Schopf, Suat Serdar, Daniel Caligiuri, Amine Harit, Jonas Hofmann, Ahmed Kutucu, Guido Burgstaller, Michael Gregoritsch, Benito Raman.

