Bayern Munich Agree Deal With Tottenham For England Striker Harry Kane: Report

England striker Harry Kane during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. (Pic: IANS)

London: German football giants Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign England captain Harry Kane from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal is expected to be worth more than 100m euros (£86.4m), the BBC reported.

Kane has been the German champions’ leading target and they had several bids rejected before reaching an agreement.

The 30-year-old, who has one year left on his contract with Spurs, is eager for his future to be settled before Tottenham’s season-opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday.

The forward is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 280 goals in 435 appearances. With 213 goals in 320 Premier League games, he is currently 48 goals off breaking Alan Shearer’s record as the highest-scorer in Premier League history.

Kane has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times — in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 — since making his debut for the club in 2012.

Yet England’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals, Kane has never won a major trophy with club or country.

Bayern, on the other hand, have won 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and have won the Champions League six times and German Cup on 20 occasions.

