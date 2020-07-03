German giants Bayern Munich on Friday announced the signing of winger Leroy Sane from Premier League side Manchester City. Sane signed a five-year contract with Bayern that will see him at the club till 30 June, 2025. Also Read - Leroy Sane to Leave Manchester City For Bayern Munich

Bayern reportedly paid 55 million pounds to City for acquiring the services of Sane, who is expected to form a fearsome attack with striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry.

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals – and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team," Sane said in a statement uploaded on Bayern"s Twitter handle.

“I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority.”

Sane spent his youth career at SG Wattenscheid 09 (until 2005), FC Schalke 04 (2005-2008) and Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2008-2011) before the then 15-year-old rejoined the Schalke “Knappenschmiede” academy.

Three years later, Sane made his Bundesliga debut and scored 13 goals in his first regular professional season (2015/16).

He signed for Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and under the tutelage of manager Pep Guardiola, he became Premier League champion in 2018 and 2019, FA Cup winner, and won three League Cups and two Community Shields. He scored 39 goals in 135 competitive matches for Manchester City.

(With agency inputs)