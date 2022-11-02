Berlin: For the second time in a row Bayern Munich advanced with a flawless record into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Inter Milan 2-0 in on Group C’s final matchday on Tuesday.Also Read - Antonio Rudiger Survives Big Scare in Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Game, Receives 20 Stitches in Head

Inter made a lively start on the road and produced the first chance of the match with seven minutes played when Nicolo Barella tested Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich with a long-range effort.

Despite five changes to the starting 11, Bayern controlled possession but still Inter posed more threat in front of goal, as Lautaro Martinez pulled over from a promising position in the 27th minute.

Bayern eventually stunned Inter with the opener in the 35th minute after Benjamin Pavard nodded home Joshua Kimmich’s corner.

The hosts should have added more goals to their lead, but Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman couldn’t beat Inter goalie Andre Onana before the half-time whistle.

The Italian side thought they had levelled the scores after the restart, but Francesco Acerbi’s header was flagged offside in the 47th minute.

Bayern gained momentum as the match progressed after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s overhead kick was ruled offside at the hour mark.

Choupo-Moting remained in the thick of things and put the result beyond doubt for the German giants as the in-form striker drilled the ball from 18 metres into the top right corner, marking his seventh goals in six games, with 72 minutes played.

Bayern had the chance to make it three, but Alphonso Davies pulled narrowly wide from close range two minutes later.

Inter showed signs of life in the dying seconds as Edin Dzeko forced Ulreich into action.

With the result, Bayern Munich clinched their sixth win in as many games in Group C.

“We want to win every game. It is something special to keep a perfect record in this group. Despite a lot of changes, we can beat anyone as we have a lot of quality on the bench,” said Choupo-Moting.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen played out a goalless draw with Club Brugge in Group C to earn a berth in the UEFA Europa League.

With IANS Inputs